Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2025: what to expect and how to get the best discounts

Spring is almost here, and Amazon is celebrating with its Big Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days as it actually wants it to be known) – a week of huge discounts across everything from gadgets to garden furniture. If you love a bargain, this is one event you won’t want to miss. We’ve got all the key details, including dates, what to expect and how to make sure you get the best deals before they disappear.

Mark your calendars! The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 runs from 25 to 31 March, giving shoppers a full week of discounts on thousands of products. Unlike Prime Day, this sale is open to everyone, so you don’t need a membership to take advantage – although Prime members might still get a few extra perks.

Based on past Amazon sales, here are the categories that will likely see the biggest price drops:

Tech and gadgets – Looking for a new laptop, wireless earbuds or gaming console? Expect great deals on big brands, plus Amazon’s own Echo Dots, Kindles and Fire Sticks.

Fashion and beauty – Spring wardrobe refresh? You’ll find discounts on trainers, activewear, skincare and even luxury perfumes.

Home and kitchen – Air fryers, coffee machines and robot vacuums tend to be hot sellers. It’s also a great time to stock up on home essentials like bedding and cookware.

Food and drink – If previous years are anything to go by, we’ll see great offers on wine, spirits and premium snacks – just in time for Easter gatherings.

Outdoor and travel – From garden furniture to luggage, expect deals to get you prepped for warmer weather and holiday plans.

Want to make the most of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Here are a few simple tricks to help you get the best bargains before they sell out:

Make a wishlist – Add your must-have items to an Amazon wishlist so you can track price drops instantly.

Start early – Some discounts go live before the official sale starts, so it’s worth checking Amazon a few days in advance.

Look out for lightning deals – These limited-time offers sell out fast, so set up notifications in the Amazon app.

Check price history – Tools like CamelCamelCamel show past pricing so you can see if you’re really getting a bargain.

Consider Prime – While not essential, a Prime membership can sometimes get you early access and free one-day delivery.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is shaping up to be one of the biggest shopping events of the season. Whether you’re hunting for a tech upgrade, revamping your home or just fancy treating yourself, it’s a great chance to save. Keep an eye on Amazon’s sale page and be ready to snap up the best offers when they drop!