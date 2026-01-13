New equipment rehoming service brings practical sight loss support across Shropshire

The service has been created to ensure that unwanted or unused sight loss equipment can continue to make a meaningful difference. Everyday items such as magnifiers, talking clocks, electronic readers and other low vision aids can be life-changing when placed in the right hands, helping people manage daily tasks, maintain independence and feel more confident in their own homes.

Many people experience sight loss unexpectedly and can face delays or barriers in accessing the right equipment at the right time. This new initiative helps bridge that gap by collecting donated equipment and redistributing it locally to those who can benefit most.

“This service isn’t just about practical support for people living with sight loss – it’s also about reducing waste and making responsible use of equipment that still has real value,” said Swan Staar-Slogrove, Charity Manager at Sight Loss Shropshire.

“Too often, perfectly usable sight loss aids end up in landfill when someone’s circumstances change. By rehoming these items locally, we’re supporting people to live more independently while also doing something positive for the environment and our wider community.”

Sight Loss Shropshire helps people find the right sight loss aids for their needs, with guidance and practical training to use them confidently.

Donate equipment – make a local difference

If you have working sight loss equipment that you no longer need, Sight Loss Shropshire would love to hear from you. Donated items are carefully checked, tested and then offered to people living with sight loss in the local community, where even small aids can have a significant impact on quality of life.

Looking for support?

People who are living with sight loss – or supporting someone who is – are encouraged to get in touch to find out what equipment is currently available. A full list of items can be viewed online, and the team is always happy to help identify suitable options. Support with collection or delivery can also be arranged where needed.

In addition to equipment donations, financial contributions are warmly welcomed to help sustain this service and support Sight Loss Shropshire’s wider work across the region.

To donate equipment, enquire about availability or find out more about the Sight Loss Equipment Rehoming Service, contact Sight Loss Shropshire on 07778 956 096 or admin@sightlossshropshire.org.uk.

For more information visit sightlossshropshire.org.uk/equipment-rehoming-service