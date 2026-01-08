'We are delighted' - Oswestry school recognised as one of the UK’s top 20 girls’ boarding schools

The School has been named one of the Top 20 girls’ boarding schools in the UK, ranking 17th nationally in the Best-Schools.co.uk (Education Advisers) 2025 Independent School League Tables.

The school’s position places it ahead of several larger, nationally recognised names, underlining the strength of Moreton Hall’s academic culture and its individualised approach to sixth form study.

The ranking reflects Moreton Hall’s consistently strong A Level outcomes. The school’s most recent results saw students achieve 50% A to A*, with 24% at A*, and 100% of leavers progressing to university, including many securing places at highly competitive Russell Group institutions.

Moreton Hall School

Michael Brewer, Principal of Moreton Hall, said: “We are delighted to be recognised among the UK’s leading girls’ boarding schools.

"This ranking is a tribute to the ambition and character of our girls, and to the expertise and care of our staff, who ensure every student is known, supported and challenged to achieve her best.

"We’re especially proud that our results translate into real opportunities beyond school, with every leaver moving on to university and so many progressing to highly competitive courses.”

Best-schools.co.uk’s league tables are compiled by Education Advisers and are based on publicly available examination results and verified submissions from schools.

The girls’ boarding schools table is ranked by the percentage of A Level entries awarded A and A grades*, with minimum cohort and boarding thresholds required for inclusion.