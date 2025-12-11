Christmas cheer served up to pupils at school lunch
Christmas lunch, with all the trimmings, was recently served at Ysgol Rhiwabon.
By contributor Giles Evans
The dining hall was decorated in readiness for each year group to enjoy the lunch, crackers and drinks all served by staff.
The Christmas Lunch was prepared by the catering team on site, led my Mark Davies the head cook.
Giles Evans, Business Manager, said: "I would like to thank the catering team for all the hard work they put in to prepare the lunch for the students and to the staff who helped serve and replenish the dining hall to allow the students to enjoy themselves."