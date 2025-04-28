Victory Walk to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Fish and Chips was one of the very few foods not rationed by Prime Minister Churchill during the dark days of WWII. The national organisers will join forces with our friends and colleagues at the National Federation of Fish Friers to encourage as many people as possible to eat fish and chips on the day and for our shops to participate by holding celebrations in their own communities, using the occasion to pay their ’tribute’ to the fisherman that constantly braved the dangerous seas, having to constantly avoid the mines laid around our shores, and the German Submarines sent to sink them, along with the farmers and Land Girls that farmed the fields not knowing if loved ones would return.

On this occasion the fish 'n' chips will be supplied by Andrews Fish Bar. Sausage and chips for children.