New Chapters Fostercare: New employees bring ‘wealth of experience and expertise’ to agency

New Chapters Fostercare (NCF) has appointed Karen Pountney as acting registered manager, Merrikki Glendenning as foster family co-ordinator and Paul Grainger as the agency’s supervising social worker.

Karen holds an NVQ level 4 in management, a DipSW in social work and BTEC national diplomas in social care and education. In her 28 years’ experience, she has managed a local authority fostering team of 200 carers and 15 staff, a residential care home, as well as worked in community care and nursing. Currently covering for maternity leave; and moving to another position when her colleague returns; Karen’s responsibilities as team manager include liaising with Ofsted to ensure NCF is regularly compliant and that foster parents are meeting national minimum standards.

Prior to joining NCF Merrikki, who holds a degree in childcare, worked for 15 years in nurseries and as a teaching assistant in schools, with particular emphasis on special educational needs (SEN) children. Merrikki is the first point of contact at the agency and her responsibilities include assessing applications, referrals and replacements and matching potential foster parents with children.

Paul’s 37 years’ experience at Telford & Wrekin Council (TW&C) included a period working in children’s homes, running the leaving care team, then supporting adults and children with disabilities in the community, and finally moving over to foster care work in 2012. During his time at (TW&C) he was seconded to university and qualified with a double diploma in social work and higher education.

Speaking on behalf of the recruits about their new roles and prospects at NCF, Karen Pountney said: “NCF is a very people-centred organisation. It’s a fantastic working environment for its employees, foster parents and their children. We are proud to be part of a thriving, caring agency, and all see our long term futures here.”

Craig Walton, director at NCF said: “These three new team members bring a combined wealth of experience and expertise bar none, to our agency, enabling us to provide the support and services our foster parents require and in turn help the ever-growing number of traumatised young people to live in safe family environments.”

For more information about NCF visit: newchaptersfostercare.co.uk.