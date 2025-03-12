Nightingales Whitchurch 'incredibly grateful' to local community following 10 years of support

Over the past decade, Nightingales Whitchurch has been at the heart of the town, raising vital funds for the hospice while offering a treasure trove of pre-loved items to local shoppers. The shop’s success is a testament to the incredible generosity of the Whitchurch community, whose continued support helps ensure that patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses receive the care they need.

Katie Roberts, Head of Retail and Catering at Nightingale House Hospice, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to the Whitchurch community for their fantastic support over the last 10 years. I am immensely proud of the team, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. A huge thank you to Suzanne, our Shop Manager, and Gill, our Supervisor, for their unwavering dedication. Our Whitchurch shop is an essential part of our fundraising efforts, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with all those who have made it possible.”

Suzanne Bartley, Shop Manager, reflected on the shop’s success: “Reaching 10 years is a huge achievement, especially in today’s challenging retail climate. The whole Whitchurch team is incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. The support from the local community has been crucial, both through donations and shopping with us. Whitchurch may not be a major shopping destination, but the local people have been instrumental in keeping us going. Their kindness, generosity, and community spirit mean everything to us.”

Suzanne also shared her passion for the role: “I love every minute of working here because no two days are ever the same. You never know what donations will come through the door! Our team works so well together, each bringing their own skills to keep the shop running smoothly.”

For Gill Collins, Supervisor, the past 10 years have been filled with special moments: “Most days bring something memorable – whether it’s a fantastic sale, hitting our weekly target, or just catching up with our wonderful team of staff and volunteers. Moving into our bigger premises was a major milestone, and seeing our shop continue to grow is incredibly rewarding. We’ve even had the occasional visit from a celebrity or footballer!”

Staff and volunteers from Nightingales Whitchurch

Gill also emphasised how the shop has strengthened the hospice’s presence in Whitchurch: “Having a Nightingales shop here has raised the profile of Nightingale House Hospice and given people a way to support a truly worthwhile local charity. Some donate because the hospice has helped their loved ones, while others simply want to give back to the community. Either way, the impact is incredible.”

Looking ahead, Gill hopes the shop will continue to thrive: “I would encourage anyone thinking about volunteering to give it a try. It’s a fantastic way to meet like-minded people, make new friends, and have fun while supporting a vital cause. My hope is that in another 10 years, Nightingales Whitchurch will still be here, thriving, and continuing to make a real difference.”