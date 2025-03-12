Local business leaders to gather for summit on net zero carbon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Net Zero Leaders programme, funded from Government via Shropshire Council, is led by Shrewsbury firm The Clean Tech Business Group. Over the last 18 months, they have been working with 30 leading business in the Shropshire Council area to help them understand their carbon emissions, and how to reduce them. Some of the County's best known businesses have been involved, including Morris and Company, Tanners Wines, Shropshire Homes, S J Roberts and Grainger and Worrall.

The event, being held on March 20, between 9am and 1.30pm at Shrewsbury Town FC, celebrates the commitment all the businesses have made to cutting carbon, and describes how even more businesses can behefit from the free support over the coming months.

MP for Shrewsbury, Dr Julia Buckley, will be giving the key-note speech.

The event is free to attend, and includes a buffet lunch. Registration is required, and via the following link: sustainabilitywestmidlands.org.uk/events/shropshire-net-zero-leaders-summit