GSA welcomes first customers to affordable homes scheme in Edgmond

Located adjacent to the popular Edgmond Lion pub in the village, the new development will provide 24 new affordable homes once complete.

All the homes at Lion Close will be two-bed or three-bedroom houses and will be available for an affordable rent or purchase under a low-cost home ownership agreement.

Rachel Wood, Senior Regeneration Officer at GSA said: “We are delighted to welcome our first customers in their new homes at Lion Close. This eagerly anticipated scheme will play an important role in village life by providing affordable homes both for rent and low-cost ownership.

“Incoming residents to Lion Close can enjoy the tranquillity of country life whilst having all the conveniences of a large town on their doorstep with Newport just over two miles away.”

The Lion Close development is being built by developer Upper Langley Homes, on behalf of GSA, and will comprise 18 homes for affordable rent and a further six homes will be available under a shared ownership scheme.

Andy Edwards, Director at Upper Langley Homes said: “The development of affordable housing for our local communities has never been more important, and we are delighted that we were able to work closely with GSA to ensure that planning consent was secured, and that construction of the 24 new affordable houses was completed within a timescale of just 12-months.”

“While it was important to us to get these houses ready as soon as possible for local families, we also needed to make sure that they were built to the highest of standards. Each of the homes exceeds national space standards for affordable housing, and have secured a low-energy EPC band B and an environmental impact rating of A. The homes also utilise heat pump technology, alongside whole-house mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MVHR) systems.”

“Ultimately, this means that they are as efficient as possible, helping to keep running costs down for those moving into them.”

As part of the highway work for the Lion Close development a vehicle speed equipment was installed and formally handed over to the local parish council, to be used as part of its Speed Indicator Device (SID) Project. They will use the data to monitor speeds and help promote road safety in the community.

Cllr Allan Wilson, Chair of Edgmond Parish Council said: “Edgmond Parish Council looks forward to welcoming families to their new homes in the centre of our village. We sincerely hope that they will enjoying living in Edgmond and taking part in local activities.

“We have worked alongside Upper Langley Homes and GSA for the benefit of the parish and residents, and we are grateful for the provision of an additional Speed Indicator Device for our project.”

The nominations process for rented properties will favour applicants from within the village and wider community having a local connection. Anyone interested in applying for one of the affordable rent homes must do so via Telford and Wrekin Council. Further information about the shared ownership properties will be shared as construction progresses.

If you are interested in stepping on to the property ladder through the shared ownership route, please contact salesteam@greensquareaccord.co.uk for more information.

To apply for one of the affordable rent homes you must be registered on the housing waiting list at Telford and Wrekin Council.