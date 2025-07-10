Hugh Garner was presented with the chain of office from the outgoing President Robert Evans.

Robert said he had built on the sterling service provided by the previous Presidents.

Robert had an active year of fund raising, including many presentations, walks, meals and stimulating evening speakers - he even enjoyed riding an inflatable camel in Builth Wells carnival.

Robert said it was now time to hand over this role to Hugh, the new President.

Hugh will continue to develop and uphold the legacy passed on to him.

This will mean partaking in events which support the local community and charitable giving including – a golf charity competition, monthly quiz nights, Rotary youth competitions working with the local high School, senior citizens Christmas meal, coffee mornings and many more deeds of service to the public.

This was also an evening for commissioning new officers in the Rotary club.

The new Vice President is Richard Davies and the new Junior Vice President is Paul Price.

This is a dynamic club and every member plays an active role, whatever their skills or background.

Builth Wells Rotary meets every Thursday evening in The Greyhound Hotel to enjoy a meal a drink and fellowship.