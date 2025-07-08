Staffordshire school awarded national award

The much renowned and highly performing independent school, was announced as Best UK Independent School following the Independent Education Awards publication of its winners today, following the completion of its selection process.

A thrilled NULS Headmaster, Michael Getty, commented: "This is absolutely spectacular news for our school and it is very humbling indeed to have received this prestigious award. To be announced as Best Independent School in the entire country, is fantastic recognition for the quite brilliant achievements of our pupils and for the efforts of our enormously talented staff. Importantly it recognises our outstanding provision right across the board, academically and beyond".

NULS students. Photo: NULS

This has been an enormously successful period for the school, which has also been shortlisted for two further awards over recent weeks. The school's Futures work, with pupils, as it guides them forward to university and employment was a finalist in the same awarding body's "Best UK School Careers" rankings and it has also received the news that is has been shortlisted in the "Independent School of the Year Awards".

NULS Prep School students. Photo NULS

Michael Getty added: "The sheer number of awards and shortlistings that NULS has received in recent weeks has made for a perfect end to the academic year and certainly provides us with the inspiration and motivation we need to aim even higher for our pupils in the future".

NULS Prep School students on the hockey field. Photo: NULS