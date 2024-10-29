Reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to return to Llangollen in 2025

Ali Campbell’s unmistakable voice has driven UB40 to achieve more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits. This highly anticipated show marks his return to Llangollen, where he last performed as part of the prestigious International Eisteddfod in 2016. The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.

Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere. He said: “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics that is sure to be unforgettable.

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean. Bitty is renowned for his smooth voice and significant contributions to the genre during the 1990s, rising to fame with hit singles like It Keeps Rainin' and Standing on the Ground.

Opening the show will be British reggae artist Pato Banton who has captivated audiences for more than three decades with his infectious energy and uplifting messages. He is best known for his 1994 number-one hit Baby Come Back, a dynamic collaboration with UB40.

Bitty Mclean. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Rag’n’Bone Man, Olly Murs, Texas and The Script headline the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We're absolutely delighted to announce that UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be headlining Live at Llangollen Pavilion next summer. Their unique sound and infectious energy have captivated audiences for decades, and we’re excited to bring that reggae magic to North Wales.”

Pato Banton. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod Dave Danford added: “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell were last here in 2016, and brought the house down. We’re so pleased that they’ll be back in Llangollen next summer, alongside two brilliant special guests.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday from llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

By Francesca Eagleton - Contributor