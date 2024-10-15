Table top sale for antiques, bric-a-brac & collectables

With over 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, there is also ample free parking by the hall.

While you’re there, why not stop for a cuppa or a snack in our cafe – all at very reasonable prices!

For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Bob Eastwick on 01952 371626.

Photo: Bob Eastwick

