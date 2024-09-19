Join us for a 'spooktacular evening' at the Little Stars Halloween Charity Ball

Little Stars, a dedicated charity supporting vulnerable families in Shropshire, is excited to announce its first Charity Ball. Scheduled for Friday, 1 November, this captivating event will include a live band, some spooky surprises, welcome drinks, and a delicious three-course meal. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest attire with a Halloween twist for a night of elegance and fun.

The event aims to raise essential funds to support Little Stars' mission of providing crucial items and support to families in need. The team has been hard at work, ensuring the venue is transformed into a spooky setting, promising an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

Alex Garmston, Chair Trustee of Little Stars said: "We're so excited to host our first Charity Ball. As Chair Trustee, this is a momentous occasion for us and we are delighted to invite our community to join us for an evening of fun and glamour at our atmospheric event. Your participation helps us provide vital resources to Shropshire families. We can’t wait to celebrate with you on November 1."

Headline sponsor Aico has been instrumental in making this event possible. Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at Aico, shared their enthusiasm: "As ongoing supporters of Little Stars, Aico are proud to be headline sponsors of their first ever Charity Halloween Ball! It has been inspiring to see how the charity has grown and flourished over the past few years. We hope this exciting event will raise significant funds for Little Stars to help them continue the great work they do to support local families who need it most."

Ian Groves, Managing Director at Start Tech, the event's other major sponsor, added: "Start Tech are proud to be sponsoring the Little Stars’ Halloween Ball, which will enable them to raise funds for their amazing work. We also cover all of their IT needs, which means they have more time and resources to support families across our region. Please join us on Friday, 1st November to help this brilliant local charity raise funds and celebrate everything that Leanne and her team have achieved."

Image: Little Stars

Little Stars continues to make a big impact in Shropshire, by providing essential items like prams, cots, and school uniforms to local families. The charity’s ongoing efforts ensure that children in the county have access to the essentials they need to feel safe and secure.

Join Little Stars for an evening of thrills at their Halloween Charity Ball on Friday, 1st November. Tickets are priced at £55 per person and include a drinks reception, a three-course meal, and unforgettable entertainment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please email enquiries@littlestarscharity.org.

By Chantal Cassini-Jones - Contributor