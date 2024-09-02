Telford nursery opens new garden and activity area after donation

Children at Chipmunks Nursery in Stirchley are already enjoying the new outdoor space which has been supported with a £5,000 donation from Preferred Homes Ltd.

Preferred Homes Ltd is developing a 72-bed Extra Care Housing scheme, Stirchley House, next door to the nursery, with Midlands-based Deeley Construction completing the construction work.

Chipmunks Nursery provides care and learning experiences for children aged three months to five years, with 80 children visiting the nursery daily.

The nursery had plans to create a new outdoor play area for toddlers to replace its existing playground, with the donation from Preferred Homes Ltd funding the work.

The tarmac playground has now been transformed into an area which encourages learning and physical activity.

Astroturf has been laid with a climbing apparatus, sand shed, water wall, music wall and mud kitchen all installed.

It builds on existing work that has already been completed to create new outdoor experiences for children at the nursery, with a baby area and sensory garden already having been created.

Jenny Edge, Owner of Chipmunks Nursery, said: “We’re always looking for new ways which we can support the development of the children when they are with us.

“We had a great outdoor space and decided we could make much better use of it. The project started with a baby area and a sensory garden, but then we knew we needed additional funds to create the outdoor activity area for toddlers.

“Children at that age love to climb, are active and very inquisitive. The new space ticks all of those boxes and significantly expands what we are able to offer to children.

“We’re really grateful for the donation from Preferred Homes Ltd. It has enabled us to get this project completed and ready for the summer months, otherwise we would likely have had to have taken a more piecemeal approach without their support.”

Preferred Homes Ltd has supported other community organisations in Stirchley through the development, including the local school and church, with donations totalling more than £35,000.

Stephen Sorrel, social partnership director at Preferred Homes Ltd, said: “We’ve received a wonderful welcome here in Stirchley, and we’re pleased to be able to provide a playground that the children can enjoy and that supports their learning. Intergenerational connection is at the heart of a thriving community, and so we hope that shared spaces at Stirchley House will be a place for parents at Chipmunks and local residents to come together and catch up.”

Work is progressing on the new Extra Care Housing scheme on the site of the former Stirchley Leisure Centre for Preferred Homes Ltd by Deeley Construction.

Eleanor Deeley, Managing Director of Deeley Group, added: “The new Extra Care scheme in Stirchley will bring lasting positive benefits to the area, however it is wonderful to see it is already uplifting important community facilities in the construction process.

“We are proud to be working alongside Preferred Homes Ltd to complete this development.”

By Rob Milne - Contributor