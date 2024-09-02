Local chef heading to Shrewsbury business for demonstration event

Cooking Kneads on Wyle Cop are hosting a "meet the local advisor" event on Saturday, 14 September from 10am, when local chef and Thermomix advisor, Steve Bruce, will be in the store to give demonstrations, including samples to try, and chatting to people.

Whether you're a busy mum feeding a family, a great cook looking to expand your repertoire, or simply concerned with what you eat and want to eat less processed foods, and cut down on the amount of plastic you throw away, then drop by.

Cooking Kneads is a real treasure trove of a shop with a huge range of kitchenware, there is something there for everyone, and with Gill and her friendly knowledgeable team always on hand to help and advise, it's a real treat to shop there.

