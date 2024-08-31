Oswestry based technology firm invests in STEM and digital marketing apprenticeship schemes

Last week, SNO welcomed the first apprenticeship cohort made up of two technical and two marketing trainees. The 18-month program combines module-based learning with essential practical workplace experience. The Technical Apprentices will learn about critical technical areas, such as cyber management skills, LAN, WAN, and desktop remote monitoring. The marketeers will work on all aspects of digital marketing. Upon successful completion, the apprentices will qualify with a Level 3 attainment and the possibility of a permanent position.

Apprenticeship schemes are a modern alternative to Further or Higher Education and considered a superb hybrid solution for young people to learn highly desirable practical skills. Businesses that support apprenticeship schemes can also benefit from the native digital skills that younger people bring to the workplace.

SNO’s CEO, Tony Brook, states: “Shropshire and the Welsh borders is a beautiful area but lacks many commercial and technology hubs. Young people often find it difficult to get on the career ladder, particularly in technical and digital roles. University alone does not guarantee employment with employers often looking for experienced applicants. However, SNO is keen to invest in local young people and help them get into STEM and digital roles. SNO embraces innovation and believes young people are particularly open to adopting modern technologies, which, in turn, future-proofs our business.”

The apprentices will receive a good introduction to the technical workplace with their SNO mentors and department managers, Stephen Goodman and Susan Kelly, ensuring the workplace experience will be varied and enjoyable. SNO wishes the 2024 cohort all the best as they embark on their apprenticeship journey.

By Susan Kelly - Contributor