Ellesmere students celebrate GCSE results success

The results this year saw a 89 per cent pass rate, well above the average UK pass rate of 67 per cent, with 28 per cent of grades in the top 9-7 range (A*/A equivalent).

Particularly notable performances included Natt Kritchanararat from Phuket who swept the board having achieved a total of nine level 9s in all subjects and she completed A level Mathematics with an A* at the same time.

Bella Spencer-Blow, from Ellesmere, achieved seven level 9s and two level 8s.

Marco Wong, from Tai Po, gained seven 9s including Further Maths, three level 8s and a 7 while Alex Popplewell from Chester secured six level 8s, with a 7 and 6 alongside a Distinction in Engineering Design.

Ewan Skillicorn, from Poynton Green in Shropshire, gained five level 9s, three 8s and a 7.

Punn Boonprasopthanhachot from Bangkhen achieved five level 9 including Maths completed in year 10), three 8s and a Distinction in Engineering Design.

Finn Leonard from Bulkeley, Malpas, gained four level 9s, two level 8s, two level 7s and a 6.

Theo MacAndrew, from Baddiley, Cheshire, combined a busy rugby schedule with his GCSE studies and gained a level 9, three 8s, one 7, three 6s and a 5. Theo has been playing in the U18s as part of Sale Shark Rugby academy and captained the Sale squad at the recent tournament at Marlborough, concluding the season with player of the season at Chester Rugby club.

Many of the current students are now looking forward to returning to the College in September to continue their academic journey into Sixth Form and study their choice of A Levels, International Baccalaureate (IB) or BTEC Sport course for the next two years.

Acting Headteacher Vicky Pritt Roberts said: “It is a pleasure to see how well pupils have achieved. These GCSE results are a testament to their exceptional attitude, unwavering commitment, and remarkable perseverance throughout the academic year.

“Our pupils have demonstrated not only their academic capabilities but also their determination and resilience in overcoming challenges along the way.

“This success reflects the dedication and hard work of the students, parents and the staff, who have supported them every step of the way.

“They are now very well prepared to embark on their Sixth Form programme with us and we look forward to seeing them in September.”

This follows on from last week’s excellent A level results and destinations, which saw students celebrating a 96 per cent pass rate at A level, with some outstanding individual performances and students securing places at top universities across the UK and overseas.

By Dani Wozencroft - Contributor