Three Shropshire brothers make their mark in world’s toughest horse race

Following eight days of intense competition, Melbourne-native Missy Morgan took this year’s crown, closely followed by previous winner and Mongol Derby veteran, Perth-based Sam Jones, who won the race back in 2014.

The Mongol Derby has just concluded its 14th across Mongolia’s vast and rugged steppe, with 42 riders from across the global, including UK, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, Brazil, China and South Africa making up the field. Riders demonstrated remarkable resilience, skill, and determination this year, pushing the limits of their endurance.

Inspired by the ancient horse messenger system of Genghis Khan, the Mongol Derby covers a 1,000-kilometre course, with riders facing up to 200 kilometres a day in the saddle, making it the ultimate test of equestrian endurance. The course challenges riders with a diverse range of terrain, from giant sand dunes to freezing mountain passes. Competitors change horses approximately every 35 kilometres at checkpoints scattered throughout the Mongolian steppe, navigating the changing and challenging terrain on over 28 different semi-wild horses, each with its own unique temperament.

Winner of the 2024 Mongol Derby, Missy Morgan, said: “It was the toughest race. It demands so many different skill-sets and life experiences you have to pull from within yourself to get through. Riding each different horse is only part of it, there are so many tools needed in your kit bag, which is what makes this race so unique and challenging.”

The brothers in arms, Augustus, Charlie and Burt Read, added: “We don’t have a backstory; we just really wanted to do it.”

Race Director, Katherine Friedley, from the race organisers, The Equestrianists, said: "It has been another incredible year for the Mongol Derby riders. From our HQ here in Mongolia, we've witnessed outstanding displays of horsemanship and a remarkable spirit of camaraderie. We’re excited to continue this journey with the Gaucho Derby Academy in January 2025, which will prepare riders for a different yet equally challenging adventure in Argentina."

By David Furguson - Contributor