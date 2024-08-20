Shrewsbury creative arts charity wins backing of MP

The Hive – both a charity and a creative arts venue based in Shrewsbury town centre – is trying to raise £50,000 in order to keep going following an ‘exceptionally challenging’ 12 months.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley this week met The Hive’s chief executive Katie Jennings who said the crowdfunding to save The Hive was going well and that just a few days ago the fund had had a huge boost when a mystery donor had sent in a cheque for £10,000.

Katie said: "This last year has been exceptionally challenging, and we have found that the demand for grant funding, particularly from national bodies like the National Lottery, Arts Council England, and Children in Need has been extraordinarily high and despite us writing strong funding bids which meet funders criteria, we have been knocked back by the sheer volume of applications.

“But we were obviously thrilled to bits with the mystery donation."

“Wowzers, what a week,” said The Hive’s team on social media. "We’re completely overwhelmed and delighted by the support we’re receiving for our Save The Hive campaign! Our total so far is now £16,500 - 33 per cent our target. Thank you all so very much.”

Mrs Buckley said: “I’m just so delighted to see such good progress on the crowdfunding initiative at The Hive. This is a fabulous charity that runs superb and important wellbeing projects across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. It also of course runs the venue in Belmont, Shrewsbury, offering creative activities, gigs, films and art exhibitions.

“As chief executive Katie Jennings says, their wellbeing projects are designed to work with those most in need in our local communities and to increase opportunities for everyone to access high quality arts experiences.

“So – without doubt - The Hive is something to be looked after and cherished and it has my heartfelt support. And I’d urge everyone interested in the local arts and wellbeing to pledge their support too.”

