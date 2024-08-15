Newport school celebrates excellent A-Level results

In addition to their A-Levels, 134 of our A-level pupils also took the Extended Project Qualification with 42 per cent achieving an A*- B grade. The qualification is great preparation for those wishing to continue their studies at university as it involves carrying out extensive research on a chosen subject, writing a 5000- word dissertation and giving a 10-minute presentation on their project.

Headmaster Gary Hickey expressed great pride in the pupil’s achievements: “These results are a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support of our dedicated teachers and staff. Our pupils have not only excelled academically but, during their time at Haberdashers’ Adams, have also developed the skills and qualities needed to succeed in their future endeavours. We wish them all the best as they take their next steps.”

Medics. Photo: Haberdashers' Adams

There were some exceptional individual successes with five pupils securing four A* grades and seven pupils achieving three A* grades. Overall, 51 pupils achieved all A*/A grades (up from 42 in 2023). Additionally, eight pupils have been successful in securing Oxbridge places.

4 x A Star. Photo: Haberdashers' Adams

Whilst the focus today is on university placements, Haberdashers’ Adams is delighted that six pupils are taking up degree apprenticeships at a number of prestigious companies including EY, JLR, BAE Systems and Vodafone.

Selfie time. Photo: Haberdashers' Adams

Mrs Harman, Head of Sixth Form, added: “These outstanding results reflect our pupils’ determination and resilience, and the comprehensive support system we have in place here at Haberdashers’ Adams. We are confident that the Class of 2024 will continue to excel in their future pursuits.”

By Sarah Reynolds - Contributor