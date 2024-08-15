Harper Adams plans series of open days for prospective students

Each is designed to give students the chance to see the University campus and its award-winning facilities, to find out more about the course they’re planning to study – and to speak with Harper Adams staff and students.

Harper Adams Head of Student Recruitment, Carl Mansell-Griffiths, said: “We’re very proud of our recent achievements; in the past year, we’ve been named Specialist University of the Year 2024 by the Times and Sunday Times, were the top Modern University in the UK in the Daily Mail University Guide, and took the top spot in the Career Prospects category for the eighth year in a row at the WhatUni Student Choice Awards.

“However, we know that is no match for actually experiencing our campus and seeing Harper Adams for yourself – indeed, many of our current students tell us this was one of the key factors that helped them make up their mind to study here.

“We’ve already welcomed hundreds of students to our Open Days in March and June, but we know from enquiries there are still lots of people keen to see our campus before starting University this September.

“Our two Clearing Open Days will follow Results Day on August 15, with one the very next day on August 16 and another the following Monday, August 19. Our summer campus tours began on August 9, and run through until September 2.

“Each of these are designed for prospective students planning to start their studies this September – whether they are undergraduates or postgraduates. For postgraduate students, we’ll also be holding a Virtual Open Day on Thursday, September 5.”

Information about all of these events – and more, is available on the Harper Adams University website, as is a dedicated section aimed at helping guide students through the Clearing process.

Carl added: “Clearing can be an uncertain time – so we’ve got a hotline set up with our friendly Admissions team to help people decide both if it’s right for them, and if so, to find out more about what studying at Harper Adams would mean.

“So whether a student may need to review their university choice based on their results; have changed their mind about their degree, university or location; or had never before thought about studying at university but would now like to join us – we’ll be on the phones and on the campus ready to help.

“With the right support and guidance, Clearing can help unlock wonderful opportunities – whether you haven’t quite got the grades you wanted – or have done better than expected!

“Whatever your personal circumstances, we’re here to help – and the hotline will be running every weekday from 9am to 5pm throughout the month to answer whatever questions you have.

“There’ll also be extended hours - between 8am - 6.30pm on Thursday, August 15, on Friday 16 between 8am - 6pm, and between 9am and noon on Saturday 17 - to meet the demand we anticipate after people get their results.”

The Harper Adams Clearing hotline is on 0300 131 3950 – and to find out more about the Open Days and Tours, visit harper.ac.uk/events

By James Bailey - Contributor