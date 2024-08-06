Horticultural society ready for annual show thanks to continued support

The show will be open to the public for viewing at 2pm where there will be refreshments and a raffle, so please bring your 'pounds', the presentations will be held at 5pm.

This show has been going for many years and we are planning to keep it going for many more with the continuous support of the Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, Horsehay Village Hall, and Meadowdale Nurseries.

The show is open to anyone from anywhere, we have the following classes available to enter: Vegetables, Fruit, Novice section, Flowers, Pot Plants, Floral Art, Handicrafts, Cookery, Photography and the Junior section and children can enter any class in the show free of charge.

Entry forms are taken at the hall on Friday, 6 September between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Our schedule can be viewed on the Horsehay Horticultural Society's Facebook page.

Deb Tovey, show secretary, said: "We can’t wait to see you all at the show and support this great village event!"

If you would like any more details, please contact Deb on 07491 981738 or email debtov@icloud.com.

By Deb Tovey - Contributor