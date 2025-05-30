Community initiative recognises Spire Abergele Clinic for their commitment to dementia care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In collaboration with Mel Gizzi, local resident and dementia champion at the Dementia Friendly Community, the clinic has actively engaged in training, implementing feedback and refining its services to meet the unique needs of those affected by dementia.

When booking an initial appointment, all patients are screened so additional needs can be accommodated. A dedicated quiet area is designated every day, ensuring patients with dementia are comfortable when waiting for their consultation. The clinic also uses “forget me not” stickers in patient’s notes, to subtly alert the team that the patient may require extra support.

Leading this initiative is Spire Abergele’s Dementia Champion, Llinos Griffiths, a Healthcare Assistant whose personal and professional experience in dementia care has been demonstrated by her unwavering commitment to providing a supportive environment at the clinic.

Colleagues from the Clinic attended the Dementia Friendly Abergele Recognition Event on Wednesday 20 May at Ysgol Glan Gele, where they were presented with the Dementia Friendly Community certification.

Llinos Griffiths, Healthcare Assistant and Dementia Champion at Spire Abergele Clinic, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received this certification. As Dementia Champion, I ensure all colleagues at the clinic have receive dementia friends training. I’m able to attend monthly meetings with Dementia Friendly Abergele and feedback to my team. I also encourage colleagues to come to me for advice and support with anything relating to dementia care at our clinic.”

Jess Booker, Clinical Services Manager at Spire Abergele Clinic, said: “As a healthcare facility, we feel it’s especially important for us to make our clinic a comfortable and safe space for dementia patients and their families. Not only are we honoured to be recognised as a Dementia Friends Facility, but we’re also very proud of Llinos, she does a fantastic job as our Dementia Champion and we’re lucky to have her.”

Opened in March 2024, Spire Abergele Clinic is part of a growing network of new community clinics from Spire Healthcare which complements 38 hospitals across England, Scotland, and Wales.