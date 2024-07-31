Award to help young people continue in education - how to apply

Now in its fourth year, the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Just Credit Union award of £500 is in memory of Roger Walker, who was one of its long-time supporters.

The grant, for which the deadline for applications is August 30, is to help a young person who lives in Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin to continue in further education.

Karen Farrow, Just Credit Union chief officer, said: “We are delighted to be able to make another award this year.

“We appreciate of course that it is harder than ever for young people to continue their education and £500 can make all the difference.

“We know that it has helped past recipients to buy equipment they needed as well as having assisted with the cost of transport or accommodation.

“Just Credit Union is very much about supporting our community and we make the awards in memory of Roger who was instrumental in setting up Just Credit Union. He remained involved until he passed away in 2020.

“Education of young people in the region was close to Roger’s heart so this grant is particularly significant.”

Karen Farrow of Just Credit Union. Photo: Peter Love

Karen added: “We are keeping the purpose of the award as broad as possible and will be considering where the grant can have most impact in helping a young person, who might otherwise struggle, to continue their education.”

Full details of the award – and how to apply – can be found in the news section of Just Credit Union’s website at justcreditunion.org.

The details and an application pack can be requested via emailing info@justcreditunion.org or by telephoning 01743 252325.

By Peter Love - Contributor