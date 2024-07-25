Everyone encouraged to 'have a go' at Guilsfield Show this August

The popular show, which is held at Fron-Y-Fele Field in Groeslwyd, is a community run event that promises a great day out with something for everyone.

The main show includes sections for horses, dogs, horticulture, cookery, photography, floristry, arts and crafts and many more. There is a full day of entertainment in the main ring, including children’s races in the afternoon.

Organisers of the show are keen for as many people as possible to “have a go” and have announced that there will be no entry fee to any of the individual classes, except for the horse section whereby each competitor will pay an additional £5 to cover their entry to as many horse classes that they wish to enter.

Guy Ennever, Show Chairman, said: “Entry to as many classes as you like is included within the show admission price. We hope this will encourage everyone to get involved and have a go at lots of different classes.

“On entry to the show everyone will be provided with a wristband. This covers your entry fees for the classes you have entered, and you can also leave and re-enter the show as you please during the day.”

This year’s Show Presidents are Lloyd and Sue Charmley, who moved first moved to Guilsfield on New Year’ Eve in 1991 and have been huge supporters of the show ever since.

They said: “Well here we are again, another Guilsfield Show. We don’t know how many there have been, but it has been a fixture on our calendar for as many years as we can remember.

“Soon after marrying, we got the tenancy of a farm in Guilsfield and moved in on New Year’s Eve in 1991. Since then, we have moved about 100 yards to a larger farm just down the road. We were both involved in the Show almost from the start, entering the pony section with our daughter Louise, the cookery and the handicrafts.”

Sue, who is a past Secretary of the Show and Lloyd a past Chairman, added: “It was certainly a great way of getting to know the locals many of whom have become close friends. We look forward to seeing you all at the show and hope the sun shines.”

The shows runs into the evening with a live music event, which has proved to be a great success with many people staying on to enjoy some great music and a drink in sunshine.

The popular Horse Show will again be a feature of the show. Photo: Guilsfield Show Committee

Entry to the show costs £10 for adults and £5 for children, with a family ticket for two adults and two children available for just £20. For those who can’t make the day, but want to enjoy the live music and bar in the evening, there is a separate evening ticket covering from 4pm-9pm.

Show Chairman, Guy Ennever, added: “Guilsfield Show is self-funding and relies on enormous support of our local community, show-goers and sponsors, but in addition we aim to raise money for charitable causes.

Last year’s Show President, Gaynor Hughes (left) presenting the charity donations. Photo: Guilsfield Show Committee

“In 2023, our president Gaynor Hughes nominated MacMillan Cancer Support and The RJAH Orthopaedic League of Friends (Welshpool Branch) as her chosen charities and following the show, a £1,500 donation was made to each. The proceeds from the dog show were also donated directly to Guilsfield Church.

“Our 2024 Presidents, Lloyd and Sue Charmley, have nominated Brain Tumour Research and Lingen Davies as their chosen charities. We are sure you will agree these are very worthwhile causes.”

There will be a range of classic cars and vintage machinery on display. Photo: Guilsfield Show Committee

The show, which starts at 9am, would not be possible without the kind permission of Mr J T K Trevor, who allows the use of the show field and Mrs G Davies and Family for field parking.

For further information about Guilsfield Show and to download a copy of the show schedule, please visit www.guilsfieldshow.com Please note that all show entries still need to be made as per the conditions stated on the section entry form within the schedule.

A range of classic cars and vintage machinery on display. Photo: Guilsfield Show Committee

Other events associated with Guilsfield Show include: a Charity Lunch, which is held in the main marquee on the Show Ground on Saturday, August 4; the Guilsfield Trail Run, which takes place from 6pm on the Village Green on Wednesday, August 7; and a Tractor Run on Sunday, September 15.

For further information all associated events visit guilsfieldshow.com or call Sue (Charity Lunch) on 07984 231423, Guy (Trail Run) on 07918 97770 or Nigel (Tractor Run) on 07813 959352.

By Richard Jones - Contributor