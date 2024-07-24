School pupils pedal ahead in West Midlands

Bikeability cycle training equips children with vital life skills. Pupils not only learn to cycle, they gain independence, social skills and a sense of wellbeing. After Bikeability, children are better at responding to risk and report increased confidence. As a result, more children cycle to school which in turn improves mental health and wellbeing. This allows children to get more out of the classroom, improving their attention span and engagement. Healthier habits lead to increased attendance and improved academic results. Bikeability isn’t just a training course; it impacts children’s lives.

The Bikeability Trust Chief Executive Emily Cherry said: “I’m so proud of the 74,240 children in the West Midlands who are now equipped with the skills and confidence to thrive on a cycle. We know that there are so many physical and mental health benefits of cycling, and through Bikeability training these children will be able to make more sustainable transport choices for the rest of their lives. We couldn’t do it without our brilliant instructors and training providers in the West Midlands, who are so committed to teaching young people this essential life skill. Well done everyone!”

“We are so excited by these numbers, but we know we have further to go. That’s why our mission is to ensure no child leaves school without the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to cycle. We know that the government shares that ambition, and we were pleased to see the commitment to give every child access to Bikeability cycle training reiterated in Active Travel England’s recent Corporate Plan.

“Our latest impact report shows just what has been achieved, through the hard work and commitment of everyone involved. As a charity we are child focused, quality oriented , inclusive, efficient, influential and collaborative, working tirelessly to deliver to achieve our vision and ensure Bikeability is a household name. Bikeability will continue to grow, expanding to more areas, reaching more young people, as we continue to break down barriers to unlock cycling for everyone who wants to join in.”

By Francesca Baker-Brooker - Contributor