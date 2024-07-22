Blues club created in memory of legendary guitarist
A Blues Club has been created in Wellington, Telford, in memory of Tony 'TS' McPhee, legendary guitarist, songwriter, and leader of the iconic 70s blues/rock/prog band, the Groundhogs, to be called - unsurprisingly - the Groundhog Blues Club.
The first season of gigs will be on the first Thursday of the month starting on September 5 at the Wrekin Inn (TF1 1RH), starting at 7.30pm with a local support, finishing at 10pm.
Keep an eye on the Groundhog Blues Club Facebook page for details of future gigs.
By Joanna Deacon - Contributor