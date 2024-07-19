Students have a lot of bottle!

The students have created an amazing greenhouse using recycled 2 litre plastic bottles threaded onto canes and attached to a sturdy wooden frame. They have patiently washed and removed the tops, labels and bases of around 1200 bottles collected by their fellow pupils and the townsfolk of Whitchurch. An old conservatory polycarbonate roof which was destined for landfill was repurposed to create the roof.

The original project was suggested by a Whitchurch voluntary group We Are Whitchurch, and it came to fruition thanks to Lucy Jennings, the school's Eco Coordinator and the guidance and support of Anthony Crewe, Creativity Technician, and Joshua Allen, Director of Creativity.

The greenhouse now takes pride of place in the Harry Richards Garden, Jubilee Park, Whitchurch and already has produce growing in it including tomatoes, cucumbers, chilli and bell peppers and a melon! These will be available for anyone to help themselves to, along with produce from the adjacent community allotment.

These motivated students have further projects lined up, including making coasters from the saved bottle tops - another excellent recycling idea!

By Angela Hotchkiss - Contributor