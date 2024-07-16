More tales from the lost pubs of Bishop’s Castle...

In 2017, research by local historian Richard Moulson revealed that there had been at least 46 pubs in the town spanning a period of nearly 400 years. This research was published in book form together with a guided trail around the town.

Now, further research by Richard reveals more dashing tales from the lost pubs – including many intriguing loose ends and snippets of action which couldn’t be squeezed into the book at that time.

The talk is part of a series of events, promoted by Bishop’s Castle Heritage Resource Centre.

Bishop’s Castle Town Hall hosts the talk which commences at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £5 and a bar will be available. Tickets are available from the Town Hall on 01588 630023.

By John Rimmer - Contributor