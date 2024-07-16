More tales from the lost pubs of Bishop’s Castle...
Evelyn Bowles tells more stories from the lost pubs of Bishop’s Castle in an illustrated talk at Bishop’s Castle Town Hall on Tuesday, 23 July.
In 2017, research by local historian Richard Moulson revealed that there had been at least 46 pubs in the town spanning a period of nearly 400 years. This research was published in book form together with a guided trail around the town.
Now, further research by Richard reveals more dashing tales from the lost pubs – including many intriguing loose ends and snippets of action which couldn’t be squeezed into the book at that time.
The talk is part of a series of events, promoted by Bishop’s Castle Heritage Resource Centre.
Bishop’s Castle Town Hall hosts the talk which commences at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £5 and a bar will be available. Tickets are available from the Town Hall on 01588 630023.
By John Rimmer - Contributor