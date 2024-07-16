Inflatable theme park heading to Telford for unmissable summer of family fun

And it could also be the perfect solution for parents racking their brains on how to keep their youngsters busy from July until September - with a bumper 15 percent discount during the holidays.

Inflata Nation co-owners Matt and Michelle Ball said: “As parents ourselves, we know how hard it can be to keep the kids entertained during school holidays.

“A trip to Inflata Nation is always the perfect day out, with plenty on offer to suit all ages and abilities.

“This summer, we’re getting fully into the spirit with a holiday makeover and the launch of our new Inflata Nation merchandise.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests to Inflata Nation centres across the UK this summer.”

Inflata Nation is the UK’s largest inflatable theme park brand, with branches in towns and cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Peterborough and Ipswich.

Its Telford site offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

And it has firmly established itself as a must-visit family fun day destination in the community.

To avail of the 15 percent discount, book online using the code SUMMERTELF.

By Johnny Greaney - Contributor