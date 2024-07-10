Oswestry’s annual transport festival is almost here!

Designed to celebrate all things vintage nostalgia and next-level design, this event will shine a spotlight on hundreds of unique vehicles from automobile history. An absolute must-visit for anyone with a love for transport in all of its shapes and forms.

Open to a diverse range of vehicles including cars, bikes, buses and even stationary engines, The Ironworks have had another huge number of vehicles sign up to join them on the day. And the exciting midday cavalcade, where many of the vehicles do a full circuit of the Ironworks’ grounds, will be a fantastic spectacle for all of the family to see.

From entirely futuristic automobile designs and cars seen featured on the silver screen to classical vehicles that once roamed roads throughout history, the festival exhibitors are definitely putting their best wheels forward this year!

This is the biggest transport event of the year within the Shropshire area and will celebrate all modes of transport throughout the day. Fun for all your friends and family, the festival will also feature live music, a fabulous cavalcade, judges and awards, and a variety of food available for everyone to enjoy.

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display. Photo: British Ironwork Centre

Free to the public and open from 10am on 20 July. Further details at: britishironworkcentre.co.uk.

We look forward to seeing you there!

By Joanne Jones - Contributor