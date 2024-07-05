Oswestry all set to host county's first charity pickleball tournival

It's been just 11 weeks since Mark and Julia Jones started the Oswestry Pickleball group. In this short time, they've successfully united players from the Oswestry group, Wrexham, Ellesmere, Deeside, and Meole Brace.

All proceeds from the event will go to Mark and Julia’s chosen charity, Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices. This aligns perfectly with their focus on supporting and strengthening the community.

For those who cannot play but still want to contribute, donations can be made via JustGiving on the Oswestry Pickleball Facebook page.

As part of this celebration, an online raffle will also be held. The actual raffle draw, which is managed by a third party, will take place a couple of weeks after the Tournival. This allows sufficient time for enough tickets to be sold to cover at least the cost of the items that have been kindly been donated.

The event will be honoured by the guest appearance of the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mike Isherwood.

Julia and Mark say: "We are thrilled to see the Oswestry Pickleball community come together for our tournival on July 13 at Oswestry Leisure Centre. In just 11 weeks, we've witnessed incredible support and generosity from sponsors, supporters, and our dedicated members.

Photo: Mark Jones

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Shropshire Council for covering the court costs and to all our sponsors who have provided equipment and prizes, including Net World Sports, Franklin USA, Selkirk USA, Six Zero AUS, Joola Germany, Pickleball Shop UK, Pickleball People UK, PIK Craft, Blue Chilli Printing, Morrisons Oswestry, Pickleball England, and Kelly from WPG Printers.

"Special recognition goes to Michael Tomley for his efforts in securing additional donations from his business contacts, Gough-Thomas and Scott Solicitors, No. 47 Properties Ltd, and Evan’s Aggregates who’s donations have been added on the just giving link.

"Together, we are making a positive impact on our community, supporting Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices. Join us for a day filled with pickleball and camaraderie - see you on July 13!"

Photo: Mark Jones

By Mark Jones - Contributor