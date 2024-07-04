Fundraisers cooked up a storm to raise more than £1,000 for charity

The event was supported by more than 70 guests and raised £1,135.30 to fund care for patients at the Wrexham hospice.

As well as enjoying tasty treats from the grill, guests took part in a raffle and danced along to live music from the popular band, ‘Nicely out Of Tune’.

Chris Burgoyne, chair of the fundraising group, said: “We are very grateful for the support of Chirk AAA and the Village Bakery who provided the burgers, sausages and bread rolls respectively.

“The group is also grateful for all the donations received for the raffle which included a day ticket for a family of four from Park Hall Farm and a meal voucher from Caffi Wylfa.”

All proceeds from the evening were donated to the Wrexham hospice.

Supporters of the fundraiser having a good time. Photo: Nightingale House Hospice

Nightingale House provides specialist care services for those with life-limiting illnesses. The key services the hospice offers are completely free-of-charge to patients and their families.

The next event to be run by the fundraising group will be a Race Night at Chirk AAA on Saturday, November 23.

By C Jones, Contributor