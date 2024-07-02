Shropshire Rotary club’s loans help create over a thousand entrepreneurs

Under the scheme a total of 208 loans amounting to £11,220 have been lent by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club over the last 11 years.

Figures released to members at the club’s latest meeting indicate that their Lendwithcare loans have not only created 1,201 entrepreneurs, but helped 4,624 family members.

A total of 1,347 jobs have been created, 7,172 people have been helped. At present, current figures show an outstanding amount in loans of £1,328 plus a cash balance of £282 – waiting to be lent – providing a total of £1,610.

Rotarian Alun Humphreys who assists with the club’s running of the scheme, said: “Supporting many farmers in this way helps them to start long-term sustainable projects for the benefit of themselves, their families and local community.

“However, not all the loans are to farmers, many are to small retail entrepreneurs and manufacturers, but all in small rural communities. Many of the loans are to assist existing small businesses to expand and diversify.”

Alun added: “As loans are repaid so the monies are lent to even more small enterprises.”

Anyone interested in hearing more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.

By Peter Love - Contributor