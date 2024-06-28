Wellington Evening TG member presented with award at National AGM

Jean Martin Chair of Wellington Evening Guild was presented with the 'Chair's Award' by HRH in recognition of raising funds for Operation TG by walking 10,000 steps every day for a month sponsored by fellow members.

The Townswomen's Guild was founded by Dame Margery Corbett Ashby and Eva Hubback who had held prominent posts in the Suffrage movement. Today the Guild still aims to make a difference in women’s lives by offering support and friendship. The Guild campaigns on important issues and communicates with government and the media.

Local groups enjoy events, outings and numerous activities including fundraising.

If you would like more information about Wellington Evening TG please contact Jean on 01952 247184.

The guild meets in the Belmont Hall on the first Tuesday of the month at 7pm.

Jean Martin, Chair of Wellington Evening TG, with her award. Photo: Joy Clayton

By Alison Rhodes - Contributor