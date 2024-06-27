Historic bowling club to open its doors for a family open day

We invite you to come and experience bowling, regardless of age or ability. The club house will be open for teas and coffee, and the bar will be open.

Oswestry Sports Forum recently gave the club a grant to purchase junior woods suitable for primary age children. The club already holds bowls in different weights suitable for older youngsters and adults with two Shropshire approved coaches on hand to provide tuition.

So bring the family, and bring a picnic for an enjoyable day out and exercise in the fresh air with a friendly group of members of the club.

Bowling may look easy, however that is not always the case, so are you up for a challenge?

We look forward to welcoming all the family, we have a grandfather whose son-in-law and grandson, aged 14, are active members, and other teams where grandmothers play alongside their grandchildren - bowling really is a sport for all - whatever your age.

Open day poster

By Gerard Brooke-Bennett - Contributor