Ladies golfers win runner-up trophy at regional event

The talented Shropshire team were standing in first place after four matches out of five. This Matchplay event is played off scratch with the winners going to the English Women's County Finals. Unfortunately, although our team played with enormous grit, skill and determination, the host County Derbyshire beat us on the final day leaving Nottinghamshire as the eventual winners, and pushing Shropshire into second place.

It was only by the smallest of margins that the Shropshire Team lost on the final day, but this leaves us hopeful for better success next year.

By Isabel Green - Contributor