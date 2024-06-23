Every dog can have its day with Shrewsbury photoshoot

Dog owners in Shrewsbury are being given the opportunity of a free picture of their pet at a photography session hosted by a town centre business as part of its ongoing charity support.

Howden Insurance is running the Pet Pawtraits community event at its offices in High Street on Saturday, July 6 - and people are being urged to get in touch now to book their slot as places will be limited.

All dog owners taking part will get one professional print and one digital copy free of charge but the Howden Insurance team is encouraging people to make a small donation to its chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tom Prevett, of Howden Insurance, said: “We love our dogs, they are very photogenic, and this is a great opportunity to get your own picture of your favourite pet taken by a professional photographer.

“Pet Pawtraits is running across 16 sessions of 15 minutes between 10am and 2pm at our High Street branch on Saturday, July 6. The event has been arranged as part of Howden Insurance’s ongoing commitment to the community.

“It is free - although we would encourage those attending to give a small donation to Macmillan, our nominated charity. Macmillan is an amazing charity which is doing so much to make a real difference to the lives of those people and their families living with cancer.

“All those taking part in our photo-shoot on July 6 will get a photographic print and a digital copy which they can choose - quality keepsakes of their favourite pet which can be treasured forever.”

To reserve a slot on the day, visit JustHeadshots.as.me/howdenpetsshrewsbury or pop into the Howden branch in High Street, Shrewsbury.

By Simon Alton - Contributor