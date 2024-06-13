Welsh ladies carp team practice ahead of world championship

Rosehill Carp Fishery saw the ladies arrive for a casting and fishing practice before the World Championships in Latvia. The ladies caught five fish, three over 20lb; Paige, Natalie, Jackie, Nat, Laura and Lowry all had a good prep ready for the worlds.

For Rosehill it was great in promoting more ladies to get on the bank following a visit from the England ladies earlier this year.

Rosehill Carp Fishery is a stunning seven acre, 10 swim day ticket carp lake, see their Facebook page to see what they are up to: facebook.com/rosehillcarpfishery.

By Mark McCann - Contributor