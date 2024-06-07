New garden open in Llanymynech for the National Garden Scheme

With a C17 walled kitchen garden, lovingly restored by the present owners over the last 20 years, it boasts wonderful views out to the Breidden Hills with lots to see and explore and is situated between the Punchbowl Inn and Llandrinio Church (SY22 6SG).

Also open on June 8-9 is Tremynfa, Llanymynech (SY22 6LA), which contains an unusual selection of plants and trees set in a mix of wild and cultivated areas with ponds, spinney and even pet ducks! Homegrown plants will be on sale. The garden is on the road past the village school.

Tremynfa is a south facing one acre garden. Photo: National Garden Scheme

Admission is £6, children free. Both gardens have homemade teas available.

By Gill Powell - Contributor