Shropshire navy veteran helps create special poppy pin to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Alan Lock, co-founder and veteran of Icarus Originals, lives in Dorrington expressed: "The D-Day landings represented a pivotal turning point in history, signalling the start of the downfall of Hitler's oppressive regime. Therefore, it held paramount significance for us to encapsulate the spirit of this historic battle within the materials employed in fashioning the poppy pin. We are delighted with the outcome."

One of those veterans is 100 year-old Bernard Morgan, who was the youngest RAF sergeant to land in Normandy during the D-Day operation. He said: "I'm honoured that the Royal British Legion's Poppy Shop has included my story in their new pin. The pin is crafted with sand from Gold Beach, which is where I landed 80 years ago. Gold Beach was one of the better landing points on D-Day, but I can still vividly remember seeing dead bodies scattered all over the beach as I came ashore, and that is a sight that will stay with me forever."

Leanne Western-Wise Product Buyer and Developer at the Royal British Legion, comments, "We're delighted to release such a special pin to remember all those who served and sacrificed in the D-Day landings 80 years ago. We mustn't forget the many thousands in the Armed Forces who risked their lives to fight for the freedoms we enjoy and take for granted today. The money raised from this pin goes towards ensuring the Royal British Legion can continue its vital work supporting serving and ex-serving personnel and their families."

The D-Day 80 Pin is handmade in England. Due to the nature of recycling World War Two vintage metals, minor blemishes, flaws, and inconsistencies may be present, imbuing each pin with a unique charm and character. Some red enamel may exhibit dark spots, which are filings from the historic LCT 7074 steel.

The tribute pin. Photo: RBL

The pin is exclusive to the official Poppy Shop.

By Dee Graves - Contributor