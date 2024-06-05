Shrewsbury to host pioneering event for people with sight or hearing loss

Opened by guest speaker Meredith Vivian OBE, a former policy maker at the Department of Health and a passionate advocate of support services for people living with sensory impairment, the event will showcase the latest developments and information from companies specialising in assistive equipment, national and local charities, as well as bringing together public, voluntary and private sector services all under one roof.

Sight Loss Shropshire, a leading charity dedicated to supporting visually impaired individuals, and Community Resource, a charity committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, are working in partnership to bring this exhibition to the community.

The innovative event will feature exhibitors representing services and products relating to living with, and managing, sensory impairment as well as presentations and workshops throughout the day, with sighted guides and BSL Interpreters available.

"We are very excited to bring See & Hear to Shropshire for 2024, bringing together the latest in technology, equipment and services for people with a sensory impairment," said Swan Staar-Slogrove, Sight Loss Shropshire’s Manager.

Sue Chalk, Head of Services for Wellbeing & Care, Community Resource said, “We are looking forward to the See & Hear Exhibition in June and hope that as many people as possible will join us on the day to find out what support and services are available for people with a sensory loss.”

Sight Loss Shropshire is a leading charity

See & Hear Shropshire 2024 is open to individuals of all ages living with sensory impairments, their families, carers and friends. There is no need to book for the exhibition, which runs from 10am and 4pm. If visitors wish to attend one of the seminars, booking for those is advised as numbers are limited.

Free shuttle buses will run between Shrewsbury train station and Shrewsbury Town Football Club throughout the day.

For more information visit sightlossshropshire.org.uk/see-hear/ or call 01743 360641.

By Mel Fullerton - Contributor