England’s first community-owned farm welcomes local expert

The community owned farm considers caring for the environment one of its core values, and operates a regenerative farming system called foggage farming. This was pioneered by the late Arthur Hollins, and involved maintaining a pasture system where the livestock can graze outdoors year-round. Arthur was committed to looking after the minibeasts which help to prop up the whole system, calling creatures like worms and dung beetles his ‘volunteers in the soil’. Fordhall continues to perpetuate this ethos to the present day.

Dung beetles, while somewhat active in the colder months, are especially busy in the spring and summer; and so, with the warmer weather finally here, the Fordhall team are ready to share the wonders of these wonderful creatures with their visitors!

Local expert, Claire will be leading the way, on May 28, even taking on the pseudonym of ‘Dr Dowhittle’ – Poo Patrol leader! Families are invited to join the Poo Patrol, and go on a journey of discovery through the farm fields. Cow pats can be home to more than one may think!

As the veterinary lead for ‘Dung Beetles for Farmers’, Claire will also be taking the reigns for a Fordhall ‘Dung Beetle Safari’, suitable for farmers, growers, farm advisors and students. Covering topics from dung beetle identification, to benefits to the farming ecosystem, to the implications of the overuse of worming products, her session promises to be both practical and informative.

Charlotte Hollins, Fordhall Community Land Initiative General Manager, said: "We are so looking forward to welcoming Claire Whittle – her knowledge and skills within the regenerative farming ecosystem are extensive, and we are extremely excited she is visiting the farm to share them!

"Looking after the environment, and the precious creatures within it, is central to our ethos here at Fordhall, and we are pleased to share this with all ages at the end of May. That is why we have chosen to host both a family friendly event, and in the afternoon one more suited to those interested or specialising in the regenerative farming industry.

"No matter which event sounds more up your street, we would recommend enquiring to book asap – we can only offer limited spaces…as much as we would love to tell everyone about our wonderful dung beetles!"

For more information about ‘Poo Patrol’ and ‘Dung Beetle Safari’, please visit: fordhallfarm.com.

By Fordhall Farm - Contributor