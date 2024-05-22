May Bank Holiday festival to kickstart the summer

The Hive in Shrewsbury is holding their highly popular Street Festival on Monday, when the road of Belmont will host live entertainment and family fun between 11am and 3pm.

The Hive is a creative charity and venue based in Shrewsbury Town Centre running wellbeing projects across Shropshire, and Telford. This year’s Street Festival makes up just one of their free events and will feature live music, art and crafts activities, a light installation, games, circus skills, drumming, and family-friendly fun.

CEO Katie Jennings said: "Anyone who has attended our street festivals know that we like to fill the day with lots of activity and creativity. We are proud to offer the town and our local community a diverse event that is open to everyone and free to attend."

The Hive's popular Street Festival returns for 2024

This is The Hive’s sixth street festival and is kindly funded with thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for Community and Place, managed by Shropshire Council, and by Shropshire Visual Art Network (VAN).

A youngster enjoying a colourful makeover

For further marketing enquiries about The Hive or their Street Festival please contact Vicki Duckett-Snape by emailing vicki@hiveonline.org.uk.

What rain? The weather doesn't stop the fun!

By Vicki Duckett-Snape - Contributor