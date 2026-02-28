Taoiseach concerned about risk of wider conflict following Iran strikes

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said he is “deeply concerned” about the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the joint action was “unprovoked military aggression” and described it as a “frightening turn of events”.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said there are a small number of Irish citizens in Iran.

US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

In a statement, the Toaiseach said: “I am deeply concerned by developments in Iran and the real potential that exists for escalation and wider conflict in the region.

“I strongly urge all parties to exercise restraint and to work to avoid that outcome.

“Ireland has always believed that conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and negotiation, in line with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

“That must apply in this situation as much as in any other.

“The protection of civilian life in Iran, in Israel and in all neighbouring countries must now be paramount.”

Mr Martin said there was no question that the regime in Iran is a “brutal and repressive one”.

He added: “We have seen in recent months how it has massacred and imprisoned its own people when they have risen up in protest against it.

“It has used its malign influence to drive conflict and division throughout the Middle East.

“We have been clear that it must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and we have supported international efforts to ensure its compliance with its obligations in international law.

“That goal should be pursued around the negotiating table.

“Our embassies and missions in the region are working to support Irish citizens affected and are coordinating closely with our international partners to ensure their safety.

“We will remain in close contact with our international partners, in the EU and the UN, as the situation evolves.”

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the strikes by the US and Israel (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms McDonald called for a cessation of military action.

She said: “This is an act of unprovoked military aggression.

“It is the second such action in just nine months, it is incredibly dangerous, lives are at stake, civilian lives.

“There needs to be cessation of this action, there needs to be a return to the negotiating table and diplomacy needs to win out.

“It is a shocking situation and, remember, there is an ongoing genocide, unchecked, in Palestine, running alongside this.”

The Sinn Fein leader added: “I think this is a really, really frightening turn of events.

“I am sure innocent Iranian families and civilians are terrified, they will pick up the human cost of this.

“Young lives have been lost….there is absolutely no conceivable justification for these actions.”

Irish Foreign Affairs minister Helen McEntee has urged all sides to return to negotiations (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms McEntee urged all sides to return to negotiations.

She said: “I am deeply concerned that the US and Israel have decided to launch widespread armed conflict against Iran at this time.

“I am equally dismayed at the Iranian response in recent hours.

“As was made clear to me on my visit to the region last month, further conflict is profoundly unhelpful and presents challenges which only make already deep divisions more dangerous and unstable and put more lives in the region at risk.

“We had hoped that it would be possible to reach a diplomatic agreement to resolve international concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.”

Ms McEntee said Ireland had been a “strong supporter” of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which was agreed in 2015, as well as subsequent dialogue.

The minister said: “I call on all sides to de-escalate. We hope also that other states in the region will exercise restraint – a wider conflict will increase regional instability.”

Ms McEntee added: “There are a small number of Irish citizens in Iran, most of whom have been resident in the country for many years.

“I fully understand the concerns of Irish citizens in the region, and the concerns of their families and friends in Ireland and around the world.

“Our embassies in the region are actively engaged to support Irish citizens who are affected.

“Our travel advice remains that Irish citizens should not undertake travel to Iran.

“We also advise against travel to Israel.

“Our advice at this time to citizens in the region is to shelter in place.”

Paul Murphy said the attack had no justification (Damien Eagers/PA)

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said Taoiseach Mr Martin should cancel his visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Murphy said “The United States and Israel have launched a co-ordinated attack on Iran.

“This is an unprovoked attack that has no justification.

“We do not want more prevarication and weasel words from the Taoiseach.

“He must immediately and unreservedly condemn the United States, as well as Israel, for this shocking violence and he must demand that Trump ends this war on Iran.

“It is unthinkable that the Taoiseach would go to the White House shortly to give shamrock to Trump.

“Our national day cannot be used to whitewash Trump and his wars of aggression.

“It would be a travesty and a national embarrassment.”