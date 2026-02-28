Starmer tells Iran to ‘refrain’ from further attacks after calls with EU allies

Sir Keir Starmer has joined European allies in condemning Iranian attacks on Middle Eastern countries following US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

Britain was not involved in the strikes on Iran, and the Government has advised UK nationals in some parts of the Middle East to “shelter in place”.

Making a statement to the press on Saturday afternoon, Sir Keir said British aircraft in the region were “in the sky” as part of “co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies”.

In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, Sir Keir condemned Iran’s retaliation “in the strongest terms”.

The three leaders said: “Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.”

Sir Keir’s statement comes after he chaired a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee before speaking to allies including France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The joint statement added that the three countries were “in close contact” with international partners including the US and Israel.

In his own statement from Downing Street, Sir Keir said he had also spoken to Middle Eastern leaders as he urged Iran to return to the negotiating table.

He said: “It is vital that we prevent further escalation and return to a diplomatic process.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a statement at 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We want to see peace and security and the protection of civilian life.

“Iran can end this now. They should refrain from further strikes, give up their weapons programme and cease the appalling violence and repression against the Iranian people.”

Saturday’s attack follows mounting tension in the region, with the US deploying a fleet of warships and aircraft to pressure Tehran.

Talks between the US and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme ended on Thursday without agreement.

On Saturday, Israeli authorities said the strikes – dubbed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US – were intended to “thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel”.

In a video posted on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump said the attacks were “a noble mission”.

He said Iran had “attempted to rebuild their nuclear programme and to continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach the American homeland”.

Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was “absolutely right” that the UK had not been involved in the strikes.

Adding that there was “no legal basis for this attack”, Dame Emily told the Press Association the UK should “prepare for shipping, oil facilities and military bases with Western troops, including British, to be attacked”.

Sir Keir said protections at British bases had been increased to “their highest level” while the Government was “reaching out to UK nationals in the region” in order to support them.

The UK is reported to have previously resisted US requests to use the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean to launch strikes on Iran.

Reform UK’s Richard Tice demanded to know whether such a request had been refused again, saying a refusal would have “seriously damaged the special relationship” and praising the US and Israel for acting to “protect us all in the West by destroying the dangerous Iranian regime”.

His leader, Nigel Farage, said the Prime Minister should “change his mind on the use of our military bases and back the Americans in this vital fight against Iran”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she supported the strikes on Iran, describing the Tehran government as a “vile regime” that “carries out attacks on the UK and on our citizens”, sought to build nuclear weapons and “brutally repressed pro-democracy protests only months ago and murdered thousands of its own people”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the Prime Minister to rule out allowing British bases to be used for “future unilateral US strikes”.

He said: “The Iranian people deserve to live free from a brutal regime. Donald Trump’s unilateral and illegal military action won’t deliver freedom, peace and security. It will only unleash more bloodshed.”