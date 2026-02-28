Kaye Adams not returning to BBC Scotland radio show

Broadcaster Kaye Adams will not be returning to her BBC Scotland radio show.

Adams, who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women, was taken off air from her morning radio programme Mornings With in October.

The decision was reportedly made following allegations about her behaviour although the BBC has not commented on the reason.

BBC Scotland said the presenter line-up would remain as it is for the moment.

Kaye Adams said her name had been ‘dragged through the mud’ (Ian West/PA)

A spokesperson said: “With regard to the presentation line-up on Mornings With, Kaye Adams will not be returning to this role.

“In the immediate future Connie McLaughlin will continue to present Mornings With on Mondays to Wednesdays, with Stephen Jardine presenting on Thursdays and Fridays.”

The BBC said it does not comment on any internal processes involving individuals.

Adams has been approached for comment.

In October, she said that her name had been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off her programme.

Adams joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She appeared on the BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity Masterchef.