Pubs can open later if home nations reach World Cup knockout stage

This summer’s football World Cup will see pubs allowed to stay open until 2am if any of the home nations make it to the knockout stage.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend opening hours for the knockout rounds of the tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico.

As first reported by The Sun, pubs will also be able to apply for a temporary licence for any very late kick-offs that could finish beyond 2am, given the time difference.

Shabana Mahmood (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Mahmood said: “With later kick‑offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal.

“So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.

“We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won’t need to go home, before football’s come home.”

The Home Secretary is reported to have previously been considering only allowing pubs to open later if one of the home nations reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But she has agreed to extend opening hours until 1am for most knockout games and 2am for those kicking off at 10pm.

The British Beer and Pub Association told The Sun the decision was “a win for pubs, jobs and community spirit”.

England and Scotland have already qualified for the tournament, which begins on June 11, while either Wales or Northern Ireland could still join them via the playoffs.