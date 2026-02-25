Sir Chris Hoy ‘very excited’ about charity cycling event

Sir Chris Hoy has said he is “very excited to return to Glasgow” for his fundraising charity cycle ride later this year.

The former Olympian and GoFundMe are once again teaming up for the Tour de 4 event which raised more than £3.1 million in its inaugural year in 2025.

This year fundraising will support five major UK cancer charities – Breast Cancer Now, Cure Leukaemia, Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s and Prostate Cancer UK – with all general donations being split equally between the five charities.

The six-time Olympic champions was at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Wednesday to announce that this year’s Tour de 4 will take place on Sunday September 6, with registration for the event opening in March.

Sir Chris was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2023 and a year later was told it was terminal.

This year’s Tour de 4 will follow a similar format to last year with participants setting off from the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome and choosing between routes over different distances.

Sir Chris said: “To see my vision come to life last year was incredible and I am very grateful for the incredible support we received from sponsors, charities, participants, the local community and everyone involved.

“Our aim was to raise £1 million for UK cancer charities and we collectively more than trebled that!

“Thank you to every single person who contributed, we were honestly blown away by your generosity.

“I’m very excited to return to Glasgow for Tour de 4 2026 and look forward to sharing more information on this year’s event and the fantastic support we already have in place, as we count down to registration opening next month.”

Supporters of last year’s event included sports stars Sir Ben Ainslie, Rebecca Adlington, Duncan Scott, Sir Andy Murray, Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Mark Cavendish, and broadcasters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker.

GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan said: “With more than £3 million raised, thousands of participants and a spike in awareness around stage 4 cancer, what Sir Chris and the team have achieved is frankly extraordinary.

“As we get ready for the return of this event we are looking at how this shining example of community fundraising can be even bigger and better.”

More information about Tour de 4 2026 can be found at https://www.tourde4.com